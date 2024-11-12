Mississippi State and SE Louisiana square off in non-conference showdown

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26.5;…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State takes on SE Louisiana in a non-conference matchup.

Mississippi State went 21-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 8.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

SE Louisiana finished 15-17 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 14.5 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

