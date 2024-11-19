Minnesota takes on Cleveland State following Garcia’s 24-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -14.5;…

Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Cleveland State after Dawson Garcia scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 59-56 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

Minnesota went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 16-4 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 75.0 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The Vikings have gone 1-2 away from home. Cleveland State is fifth in the Horizon League giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.