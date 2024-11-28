Minnesota squares off against Houston

Houston Cougars (2-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0) Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Houston…

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Houston in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Golden Gophers have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Minnesota has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Houston is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Minnesota scores 78.3 points, 18.3 more per game than the 60.0 Houston gives up. Houston averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mara Braun is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Eylia Love is shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

