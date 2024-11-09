Minnesota plays Omaha after Garcia’s 30-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -20.5; over/under…

Omaha Mavericks (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Omaha after Dawson Garcia scored 30 points in Minnesota’s 80-57 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Minnesota finished 16-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Golden Gophers averaged 17.3 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Omaha went 2-13 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 10.2 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

