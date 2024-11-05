Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Minnesota hosts Oral Roberts…

Minnesota hosts Oral Roberts to open season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 3:43 AM

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Oral Roberts in the season opener.

Minnesota went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 16-4 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 17.3 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Oral Roberts finished 6-12 in Summit League action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles shot 44.0% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up