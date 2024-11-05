Minnesota hosts Oral Roberts to open season

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Oral Roberts in…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Oral Roberts in the season opener.

Minnesota went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 16-4 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 17.3 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Oral Roberts finished 6-12 in Summit League action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Golden Eagles shot 44.0% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

