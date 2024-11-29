Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Houston Cougars play in Westwego, Louisiana

Houston Cougars (2-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0) Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Houston at…

Houston Cougars (2-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0)

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Houston at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Golden Gophers have a 7-0 record in non-conference games. Minnesota has a 5-0 record against teams above .500.

The Cougars have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Houston has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Minnesota makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Houston averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Eylia Love is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.