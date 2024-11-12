Minnesota faces North Texas following Garcia’s 24-point outing

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays North…

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays North Texas after Dawson Garcia scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 68-64 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

Minnesota went 19-15 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 6.3 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

North Texas finished 19-15 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The Mean Green averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 21.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

