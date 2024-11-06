Minnesota begins season at home against Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota starts the season at…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota starts the season at home against Oral Roberts.

Minnesota finished 19-15 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Gophers shot 47.2% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Oral Roberts went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 11.0 assists per game on 26.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

