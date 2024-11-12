Mincy leads Presbyterian against Wofford after 28-point game

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays Wofford after Kory Mincy scored 28 points in Presbyterian’s 81-72 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Presbyterian went 14-19 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Hose shot 47.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Wofford went 6-9 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 73.8 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

