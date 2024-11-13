Mincy leads Presbyterian against Wofford after 28-point game

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3;…

Wofford Terriers (1-1) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -3; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces Wofford after Kory Mincy scored 28 points in Presbyterian’s 81-72 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Blue Hose averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from deep.

Wofford finished 10-9 in SoCon action and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 4.4 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.