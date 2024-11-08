Mincey leads UMass-Lowell against Saint Peter’s after 20-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0-1) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Saint Peter’s after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 115-59 win against the Rivier Raiders.

UMass-Lowell went 12-3 at home last season while going 22-10 overall. The River Hawks averaged 80.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

Saint Peter’s went 19-14 overall with an 8-8 record on the road last season. The Peacocks averaged 10.6 assists per game on 21.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.