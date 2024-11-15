Mincey leads UMass-Lowell against No. 4 Gonzaga after 27-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits No. 4 Gonzaga after Quinton Mincey scored 27 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-74 victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Gonzaga finished 27-8 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 84.5 points per game last season, 42.3 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

UMass-Lowell went 22-10 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The River Hawks averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

