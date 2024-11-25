Mincey leads UMass-Lowell against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (1-4) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-2) Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -7.5;…

Merrimack Warriors (1-4) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-2)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Merrimack after Quinton Mincey scored 31 points in UMass-Lowell’s 80-70 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The River Hawks are 4-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 0-3 in road games. Merrimack is second in the MAAC allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

UMass-Lowell makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Merrimack averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincey is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the River Hawks.

Adam Clark is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.