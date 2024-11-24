Milwaukee takes on St. Thomas following Fulks’ 24-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (4-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-2) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is…

Saint Thomas Tommies (4-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-2)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on St. Thomas after Themus Fulks scored 24 points in Milwaukee’s 76-74 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon League with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 7.3.

The Tommies are 1-2 on the road. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 84.1 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Milwaukee makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). St. Thomas averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Milwaukee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ McKee is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers.

Miles Barnstable is averaging 13.3 points for the Tommies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.