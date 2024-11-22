Milwaukee hosts Portland State after Henderson’s 23-point game

Portland State Vikings (2-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is…

Portland State Vikings (2-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-2)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Milwaukee after Jaylin Henderson scored 23 points in Portland State’s 85-76 win against the San Diego Toreros.

Milwaukee went 12-4 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Panthers gave up 78.7 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Portland State finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Vikings shot 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

