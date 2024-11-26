Milwaukee faces UCF after Stillwell’s 22-point showing

Milwaukee Panthers (5-2) at UCF Knights (4-2) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits UCF after Jamichael…

Milwaukee Panthers (5-2) at UCF Knights (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits UCF after Jamichael Stillwell scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 69-65 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Knights are 4-0 in home games. UCF is 4-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Milwaukee has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCF is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 80.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 81.2 UCF gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knights.

AJ McKee is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.