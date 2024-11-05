Milton scores 19 as Murray State beats Bethel (TN) 113-37

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 19 points in Murray State’s 113-37 victory against Bethel (TN) on Monday. Milton…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 19 points in Murray State’s 113-37 victory against Bethel (TN) on Monday.

Milton shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Racers (1-0). Jacobi Wood scored 17 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Justin Morgan had 16 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Brennon Marsh finished with six points for the Wildcats. Bethel (TN) also got five points from Connor Guthrie. Daveonne Warfield also had five points.

