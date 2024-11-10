Miller leads SMU against UNC Greensboro after 20-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-0) Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays UNC Greensboro after…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays UNC Greensboro after Kevin Miller scored 20 points in SMU’s 102-73 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

SMU went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mustangs averaged 8.4 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Greensboro went 12-7 in SoCon play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

