Miller leads SMU against Butler after 21-point outing

SMU Mustangs (3-0) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Butler after Kevin Miller scored 21 points in SMU’s 81-68 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Butler finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 6.2 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

SMU finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Mustangs gave up 68.8 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

