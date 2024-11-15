Miller leads SMU against Butler after 21-point outing

SMU Mustangs (3-0) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1) Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 155.5…

SMU Mustangs (3-0) at Butler Bulldogs (2-1)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Butler after Kevin Miller scored 21 points in SMU’s 81-68 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Butler finished 18-15 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 33.5 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

SMU went 20-13 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 8.4 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.