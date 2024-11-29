Miller and Kennesaw State earn 67-63 OT win over Towson at Western Slam

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Jamil Miller scored 18 points, three in the overtime, as Kennesaw State knocked off Towson 67-63…

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Jamil Miller scored 18 points, three in the overtime, as Kennesaw State knocked off Towson 67-63 on Friday night at the Western Slam.

Miller added seven rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Adrian Wooley scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Ricardo Wright shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Wright made two free throws to make it 65-63 with 47 seconds left in overtime and Simeon Cottle added two foul shots to cap the scoring.

Dylan Williamson led the way for the Tigers (4-4) with 15 points and two steals. Mekhi Lowery added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Towson. Tomiwa Sulaiman had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Rahdir Hicks hit a 3-pointer for Towson that made it 58-all with 32 seconds left in regulation and eventually forced OT.

Kennesaw State was outscored by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 58-58. Miller finished 1 of 1 from the field on the way to their three points in the overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

