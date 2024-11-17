Milicic, Zeigler lead No. 11 Tennessee to 103-68 win over Austin Peay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Igor Milicic scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler had 19 points and…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Igor Milicic scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler had 19 points and eight assists to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 103-68 victory over Austin Peay on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan Gainey scored 15, Cade Phillips added 13 and Felix Okpara had 12 points to help the Volunteers (4-0). Jahmai Mashack also scored 10 for Tennessee.

Isaac Haney had 22 points, and LJ Thomas scored 20 to lead the way for the Governors (3-1).

Takeaways

Austin Peay: Picked to finish second in the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Governors played well against Tennessee. Thomas, an NC State transfer, adds credibility to the lineup, and one-armed player Hansel Enmanuel is a motivating factor for the team.

Tennessee: Tennessee utilized a trapping defense that caused Montana problems in the second half last week. After having success with it against the Governors, that could be something the Vols can count on.

Key moment

Tennessee’s 21-2 early in the first half set the tone for the rest of the game, and Milicic, Phillips and Okpara combined for 12 of those points.

Key stats

The Vols held a 64-22 advantage for points in the paint and outrebounded the Governors 43-25.

Up next

Austin Peay plays at Morehead State Wednesday, and Tennessee plays Virginia on Thursday in the semifinals of the Continental Tire Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

