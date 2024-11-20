Middle Tennessee takes on Ohio in Conway, South Carolina

Ohio Bobcats (1-3) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Ohio Bobcats (1-3) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee squares off against Ohio in Conway, South Carolina.

Middle Tennessee went 14-19 overall with a 6-9 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Raiders averaged 5.3 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio finished 20-13 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bobcats averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

