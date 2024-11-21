Middle Tennessee takes on Ohio in Conway, South Carolina

Ohio Bobcats (1-3) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Ohio Bobcats (1-3) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will take on Ohio at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Middle Tennessee went 14-19 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Blue Raiders gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Ohio finished 20-13 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bobcats gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

