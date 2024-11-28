Middle Tennessee Raiders and the Purdue Boilermakers square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Purdue Boilermakers (4-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-1) Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes…

Purdue Boilermakers (4-1) vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders (5-1)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Purdue at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Raiders have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Middle Tennessee is 5-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Boilermakers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Purdue is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Lana McCarthy averaging 6.0.

Middle Tennessee averages 73.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 73.0 Purdue allows. Purdue has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 33.7% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Mia Scott is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Raiders.

Reagan Bass is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

