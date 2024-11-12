Middle Tennessee hosts Evansville after Comer’s 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays…

Evansville Purple Aces (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Middle Tennessee after Tayshawn Comer scored 21 points in Evansville’s 96-49 victory against the Brescia Bearcats.

Middle Tennessee went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 14-19 overall. The Blue Raiders gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Evansville went 17-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Purple Aces allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

