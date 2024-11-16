Middle Tennessee faces Murray State, looks for 4th straight win

Murray State Racers (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Murray State Racers (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Blue Raiders take on Murray State.

Middle Tennessee went 11-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Blue Raiders averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 5.3 bench points last season.

Murray State finished 12-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Racers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.