Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders play the Murray State Racers on 3-game win streak

Murray State Racers (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Murray State Racers (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-0)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee comes into a matchup with Murray State as winners of three consecutive games.

Middle Tennessee went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Blue Raiders averaged 10.0 assists per game on 22.5 made field goals last season.

Murray State finished 12-20 overall with a 4-9 record on the road last season. The Racers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.