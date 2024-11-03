Michigan Wolverines start season at home against the Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -17.5; over/under is…

Cleveland State Vikings at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -17.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan begins the season at home against Cleveland State.

Michigan went 8-24 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Wolverines averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Cleveland State finished 13-10 in Horizon League action and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Vikings shot 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

