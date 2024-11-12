Michigan State Spartans and the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks meet

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (2-0) Atlanta; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5.5; over/under is…

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (2-0)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State will face No. 1 Kansas at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michigan State finished 20-15 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

Kansas finished 23-11 overall with a 16-2 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Jayhawks averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from beyond the arc.

