Michigan State Spartans and the Memphis Tigers meet in Lahaina, Hawaii

Memphis Tigers (5-0) vs. Michigan State Spartans (5-1)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays Memphis in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Spartans are 5-1 in non-conference play. Michigan State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Memphis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Memphis averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is shooting 44.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Spartans.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

