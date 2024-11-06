Michigan State hosts Niagara after Akins’ 23-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces Niagara after Jaden scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 81-57 win against the Monmouth Hawks.

Michigan State went 20-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 66.1 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

Niagara went 16-16 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 5.6 steals, 2.2 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

