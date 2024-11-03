Michigan State hosts Monmouth in season opener

Monmouth Hawks at Michigan State Spartans East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -18; over/under is…

Monmouth Hawks at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -18; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts Monmouth for the season opener.

Michigan State went 20-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 19.5 from 3-point range.

Monmouth went 18-15 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

