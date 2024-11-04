Michigan State hosts Monmouth for season opener

Monmouth Hawks at Michigan State Spartans East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -19.5; over/under is…

Monmouth Hawks at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -19.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State begins the season at home against Monmouth.

Michigan State finished 20-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Monmouth went 18-15 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.