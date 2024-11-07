Michigan State faces Niagara following Akins’ 23-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -27.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State hosts Niagara after Jaden scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 81-57 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

Michigan State went 20-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans shot 46.1% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

Niagara went 12-10 in MAAC action and 10-6 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 47.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

