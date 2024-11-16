Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) at Michigan State Spartans (2-1) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) at Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -24; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces Bowling Green in non-conference action.

Michigan State finished 20-15 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.3% from behind the arc last season.

Bowling Green finished 20-14 overall last season while going 5-7 on the road. The Falcons averaged 6.5 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

