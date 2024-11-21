Michigan puts home win streak on the line against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -30.5;…

Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at Michigan Wolverines (3-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -30.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Wolverines take on Tarleton State.

Michigan finished 8-24 overall a season ago while going 5-10 at home. The Wolverines shot 44.4% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Texans have gone 0-3 away from home. Tarleton State gives up 84.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.0 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

