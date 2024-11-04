Michigan opens season at home against Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -20.5; over/under is…

Cleveland State Vikings at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan starts the season at home against Cleveland State.

Michigan finished 8-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 24 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland State finished 21-15 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Vikings averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

