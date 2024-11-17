Michigan hosts Miami (OH) after Elmer’s 24-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-1) at Michigan Wolverines (2-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-1) at Michigan Wolverines (2-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Michigan after Eian Elmer scored 24 points in Miami (OH)’s 88-70 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Michigan went 5-10 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Wolverines shot 44.4% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Miami (OH) finished 15-17 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The RedHawks averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

