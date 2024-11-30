Michael Gray Jr., Byron Ireland rally Nicholls to 76-75 victory over Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. had 19 points and Byron Ireland made two free throws with 6 seconds…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. had 19 points and Byron Ireland made two free throws with 6 seconds left to rally Nicholls to a 76-75 victory over Louisiana on Saturday night.

Gray shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (4-4). Jamal West added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jaylen Searles hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Ireland also finished with 15 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-7) were led by Kyran Ratliff’s 25 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil added 19 points and six rebounds. Christian Wright had 12 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

