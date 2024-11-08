Miami (OH) hosts Wright State following Huibregste’s 22-point game

Wright State Raiders (1-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-0)
Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Miami (OH) after Alex Huibregste scored 22 points in Wright State’s 89-60 victory against the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.
Miami (OH) finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The RedHawks allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.
Wright State finished 7-6 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Raiders averaged 86.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.2 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.