Miami (OH) defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 88-70

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 9:31 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Eian Elmer’s 24 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 88-70 on Tuesday night.

Elmer also had nine rebounds for the RedHawks (2-1). Kam Craft scored 18 points, going 7 of 13 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Antwone Woolfolk shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Hawks (0-3) were led by Ketron Shaw, who recorded 27 points, four assists and two steals. Cardell Bailey added 21 points and two steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Miami entered halftime up 42-38. Elmer paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Miami took the lead with 8:25 left in the second half and did not give it up. Elmer scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

