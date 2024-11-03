Miami Hurricanes open season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson for the season opener.

Miami (FL) went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Hurricanes averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 11.2 bench points last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 8-9 on the road. The Knights averaged 8.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

