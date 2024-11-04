Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Miami Hurricanes begin season…

Miami Hurricanes begin season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson for the season opener.

Miami (FL) finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 15-17 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 15.1 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up