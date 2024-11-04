Miami Hurricanes begin season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Miami Hurricanes Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5; over/under is…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Miami Hurricanes

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -23.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson for the season opener.

Miami (FL) finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Hurricanes averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 15-17 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 15.1 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

