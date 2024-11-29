Miami (FL) hosts Kelly and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-7) at Miami Hurricanes (3-3) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-7) at Miami Hurricanes (3-3)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Miami (FL) after Taje’ Kelly scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 91-67 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) scores 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 on the road. Charleston Southern allows 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 84.5 points, 5.5 more per game than the 79.0 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 70.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 72.7 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 assists.

Kelly is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

