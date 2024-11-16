Miami (FL) hosts Coppin State after Harrison’s 22-point showing

Coppin State Eagles (0-5) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes…

Coppin State Eagles (0-5) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Miami (FL) after Zahree Harrison scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 92-67 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

Miami (FL) went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Hurricanes allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 8.0 assists per game led by Cam’Ron Brown averaging 2.2.

