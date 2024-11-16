Live Radio
Miami (FL) hosts Coppin State after Harrison’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 3:41 AM

Coppin State Eagles (0-5) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on Miami (FL) after Zahree Harrison scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 92-67 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

Miami (FL) went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Hurricanes allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 8.0 assists per game led by Cam’Ron Brown averaging 2.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

