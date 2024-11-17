Miami (FL) hosts Coppin State after Dunn’s 22-point game

Coppin State Eagles (0-5) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -32.5;…

Coppin State Eagles (0-5) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -32.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits Miami (FL) after Jonathan Dunn scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 92-67 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

Miami (FL) went 11-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Hurricanes allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC with 28.4 rebounds per game led by Derrius Ward averaging 5.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

