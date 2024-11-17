Merrimack Warriors to host the Princeton Tigers Sunday

Princeton Tigers (3-1) at Merrimack Warriors (1-1) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6; over/under…

Princeton Tigers (3-1) at Merrimack Warriors (1-1)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Princeton.

Merrimack finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 65.4 points per game and shoot 41.8% from the field last season.

Princeton finished 24-5 overall with an 11-3 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.