Merrimack Warriors to host the Princeton Tigers Sunday

Princeton Tigers (3-1) at Merrimack Warriors (1-1)
North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Princeton.
Merrimack finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 65.4 points per game and shoot 41.8% from the field last season.
Princeton finished 24-5 overall with an 11-3 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.6 last season.
