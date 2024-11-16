Merrimack Warriors take on the Princeton Tigers in out-of-conference game

Princeton Tigers (3-1) at Merrimack Warriors (1-1) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Princeton play…

Princeton Tigers (3-1) at Merrimack Warriors (1-1)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Princeton play in non-conference action.

Merrimack finished 21-12 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Warriors averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

Princeton finished 12-3 in Ivy League action and 11-3 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.