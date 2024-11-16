Merrimack Warriors take on the Princeton Tigers in out-of-conference game

Princeton Tigers (3-1) at Merrimack Warriors (1-1)
North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Princeton play in non-conference action.
Merrimack finished 21-12 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Warriors averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.
Princeton finished 12-3 in Ivy League action and 11-3 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.
