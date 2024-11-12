Merrimack visits VCU following Russell’s 20-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-0) at VCU Rams (2-0) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Merrimack after…

Merrimack Warriors (1-0) at VCU Rams (2-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU takes on Merrimack after Phillip Russell scored 20 points in VCU’s 80-55 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

VCU went 24-14 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

Merrimack finished 7-9 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Warriors shot 43.8% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

